NBC Laments Demolition Of AIT Building In Rivers

The National Broadcasting Commission has expressed displeasure at the demolition of the structure of African Independent Television, AIT, one of the flagships of the DAAR Communications Group, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement by the management, the NBC said it considered the action as regrettable, considering the impact of the broadcast media on the general development of Society.

“The NBC, hereby, conveys its commiseration with the Management and Staff of DAAR Communication for this unfortunate situation, and assures that she would deploy all resources at her disposal to pursue speedy and peaceful resolution of the matter.

“The Commission enjoins all parties involved in the impasse, to be law abiding, as she explores ways of resolving the issues at stake.

“This is in consonance with the Commission’s mandate as enshrined in Section 2(1)(a) of the NBC Act, which states that the Commission shall “intervene and arbitrate in conflicts in the broadcasting industry”,” the commission said.