NBA Visits Akeredolu, Calls For True Federalism

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Wednesday received a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on a condolence visit to his office, in Akure, the state capital.

The NBA delegation comprises Ondo and Oyo States as well as members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

The team was led by the Chairman of NBA, Owo Branch, Mr. Olatunbosun Aganun. They specifically condemned the gruesome June 5th, 2022 attack in Owo.

The lawyers commended Governor Akeredolu for the establishment of Amotekun Corps in the South-West Region to protect the lives and property of the citizens of the zone.

“The huge impact of Amotekun has really been shown here. They have been doing their best in terms of security, especially securing lives and property”, he added.

They made case for true federalism, adding that more powers and concentration should be given to States.

“Federal government has been enjoying full concentration, which has left State Governments with less concentration, which reflects no true federalism”, he said.

The Lawyers also said strong synergy between the state government and federal government will help in building the security architecture of Nigeria.

Aganun added that those injured and families of those that lost their lives must be well compensated.

He informed that the National Leadership of NBA is set to name the first National Secretariat of the Association in Abuja after Governor Akeredolu due to his selfless service while he was the NBA president.

Receiving the delegation, Governor Akeredolu, appreciated the lawyers for their visit, adding that all hands are on deck to get the perpetrators of the evil act.

Akeredolu noted that no effort would be spared in protecting the lives and property of the citizens.