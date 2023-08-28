NBA Speaks On Lawyers Boycotting Conference Because Of Tinubu

The National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Akorede Lawal, has rubbished claims that lawyers boycotted the NBA conference held on Sunday because of the presence of President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu was on Sunday invited to open the NBA conference which he honoured by being present in person.

However, some social media users dished out rumours that the conference was boycotted by some lawyers because of controversies surrounding Tinubu’s university certificate.

Reacting, the NBA spokesman shared on X platform, “Lie! There was no boycott of the NBA Conference opening ceremony for any reason by ‘lawyers.’ The opening ceremony for the 2023 AGC had approximately 7,000 lawyers (highest record) in attendance. We filled the 6000 capacity Velodrome and even had thousands of extra chairs occupied!”