NBA Probes Uyo Lawyer for Allegedly Beating Wife

The Nigerian Bar Association has said it is aware of a video of an Uyo based lawyer, identified as Mr Ekere Ebong, apparently beating his wife.

In a statement by the NBA Spokesman, Akorede Lawal, the association stated that it has carried out preliminary findings concerning the situation.

The statement read in part, “The NBA President Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, has consequently directed NBA Uyo Branch to investigate the incident as a first step in establishing a case of professional misconduct against the lawyer.

“The Human Rights Committee of the NBA will also be looking into the incident with a view to supporting a criminal investigation and prosecution.

“We will update our members and the public.

“Without prejudice to the eventual outcome of the investigation, the NBA condemns in unequivocal terms any form of violence against person, including domestic violence. And our secretariats across our 128 branches are open to receive and act on such complaints by victims.”