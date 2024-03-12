NBA President Mourns Former Abuja Branch Chairman

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN has expressed sadness over the recent passing of Senator Sodangi Danso Abubakar, a former chairman of Abuja Branch of the NBA and past National Legal Adviser of the NBA.

Senator Abubakar was an illustrious and respected member of the bar. The former Chairman of NBA Abuja Branch was also a long serving distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In his time in the red chambers, he contributed enormously to national development as he served on senate committees on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters, Interior Affairs, Foreign Affairs and the FCT.

Maikyau described the passing of Senator Abubakar as a great loss to the legal profession and the nation, and he noted that his endearing and brilliant personality would be sorely missed.

The NBA President urged family and friends to be consoled by the remarkable and impactful life of the late senator and he prayed that Almighty God grants those that he has left behind the continuous strength to bear this irreparable loss.