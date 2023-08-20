NBA Files Petitions Against Baddest Lawyer

The Nigerian Bar Association has lodged a formal complaint against a young lawyer named Ifunanya Excel Grant, who is based in Abia State and is also known as ‘baddest lawyer’ online. The complaint has been submitted to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee due to her posting explicit photographs of herself on social media.

Grant, who was admitted to the Bar in 2021, gained significant online attention for sharing nude pictures of herself while smoking on various social media platforms, as reported by Barristerng last Saturday.

The complaint presented by the Nigerian Bar Association outlines allegations of professional misconduct against both Grant and a former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State, Mr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari. These charges have been formally filed with the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

The petition partly read, “Following the resolutions of the National Officers, the NBA has filed petitions at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee against Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission and Ifunanya Excel Grant, a young lawyer of Aba Branch widely known as “the baddest lawyer” on social media.

“Yunusa-Ari was petitioned over his role in illegally declaring the result of the supplementary 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State while votes were still being counted.

“While the complaints against Miss Ifunanya centred on her social media notoriety of posting pictures and videos of herself unclad and smoking marijuana.”