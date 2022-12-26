NBA Demands Details Of Police Officers Behind Bolanle Raheem’s Death

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the cold blooded murder of its member, Bolanle Raheem, by an officer of the Nigerian Police Force attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State.

The incident occurred on Christmas day while Raheem was returning from a Christmas church service with her husband and other family members.

The NBA President, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN upon receiving the sad news made efforts to get across to the husband of the deceased who understandably had been unavailable to answer calls.

The NBA President has, however, spoken to the brother-in-law of the deceased and extended the condolence of the NBA to her family just as he assured the family of the support in their difficult time.

Akorede Habeeb Lawal, National Publicity Secretary, NBA, said this in a statement on Monday.

The statement continued, “Since this terrible incident, the NBA has taken the initiatives to uncover the facts surrounding the murder of our member. The NBA President has engaged the police authorities including the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 (Mr. Bode Adeyinka Adeleke) as well as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State (Mr. Abiodun Alabi). In this regard, the NBA is able to report that the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the suspected murderer of our member is one ASP Drambi Vandi, an officer, who has been in the police service for 33 years!

“While the NBA acknowledges the sympathy and regret of the police authorities over this incident, the NBA President has unequivocally demanded that the Nigerian Police officially disclose and immediately release to Nigerians the fuller details of the errant officer and other officers responsible for this heinous act.

“The NBA President has informed the police of the resolve of the NBA to be a complainant in this case along with the family of late Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem. The NBA President has in this regard constituted a team comprising of National Officers, Chairman and Vice Chairperson of NBA Lagos Branch and Chairman of NBA Ikeja Branch with a mandate to follow up and ensure a speedy but thorough investigation of this crime. The NBA team was at Ajiwe Police Station earlier this morning and the team also had a scheduled meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters this afternoon.

“In the course of NBA’s engagement with police authorities over this deadly incident, the NBA confirmed that on or about 7th December, 2022 another young man described as Gafaru Buraimoh who was innocently on his way to buy fuel was murdered in Ajah in a similar manner as our member by a police officer attached to the now notorious Ajiwe Police Station. The NBA is disturbed that the Nigerian Police seems to be back to the dark days of police brutality and admonish that the lessons from the #EndSARS Protest should not be lost on any individual or authority.

“Members of the NBA and Nigerians are assured that the NBA is committed to justice in this matter. In the words of the NBA President, “the NBA will not only get to the root of this incident, we will uproot it and take steps to deal with anyone found culpable in every lawful way. We will ensure that this does not happen to any citizen anymore.”

“The NBA President prays for the repose of the soul of Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem and urges all members and concerned Nigerians to maintain their calm as we ensure the law takes its course.”

