Headline

NBA Conference: Atiku, Obi Present, Tinubu, Kwankwaso Absent

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
97

Presidential candidates in the 2023 elections on Monday attended the Nigerian Bar Association’s annual general conference in Lagos.

Present at the event were Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar.

Absent were Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The 2022 NBA Annual General Conference, with the theme “Bold Transitions”, being held at the Eko Atlantic City until August 26.

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
97

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu Meets Igbo Leaders, Speaks Against Wasting Votes

7 hours ago
Peter Obi

IPOB Slams Peter Obi, Igbo Presidency

13 hours ago
Bola Tinubu

Tinubu’ll Tackle Corruption If Elected President – Yuguda

13 hours ago
Orji Kalu

You’ll Soon Pay For Attacking Us, IPOB Tells Orji Klau

14 hours ago