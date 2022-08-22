NBA Conference: Atiku, Obi Present, Tinubu, Kwankwaso Absent

Presidential candidates in the 2023 elections on Monday attended the Nigerian Bar Association’s annual general conference in Lagos.

Present at the event were Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar.

Absent were Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The 2022 NBA Annual General Conference, with the theme “Bold Transitions”, being held at the Eko Atlantic City until August 26.