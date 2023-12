Operatives of the Nigerian Navy across the country have recovered a total of 803 barrels of crude oil valued at N105bn in 2023.

Also, a total of 703 illegal refining sites, 690 Cotonou boats laden with stolen crude, and 116 speed boats were destroyed by operatives of the Nigerian Navy.

This was disclosed in a terse statement by Ahmad Wudil, the Personal Assistant to the Minister of Defence.