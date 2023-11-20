Navy Intercepts, Destroys Stolen Crude Oil Worth N13m in Ondo

Over the weekend, the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Igbokoda, Ondo State, successfully intercepted and destroyed 15,775 litres of stolen crude oil in the Ilaje axis of the state. Captain Wasuku Alushi, the Commanding Officer of the base, revealed that the estimated value of the confiscated products stood at N13,251,000.

The operation was executed by the anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) patrol team, aligning with the mandate of the joint task force Operation Delta Safe on COT. Commander Humphrey Nnaji, speaking on behalf of Captain Alushi, highlighted that the mission was initiated based on intelligence indicating illegal bunkering activities in the region.

The interception unfolded approximately 12 nautical miles off the coast of the adjoining Ojumole and Obe communities in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. The naval personnel, part of the anti-COT patrol, tracked and intercepted a wooden boat commonly referred to as a “Cotonou,” which was laden with stolen crude oil. The crew, upon encountering the naval team, swiftly abandoned the vessel and fled.

Emphasizing the commitment of the base to eradicate the menace of Crude Oil Theft and other criminal activities in Igbokoda and its surroundings, Commander Nnaji reiterated that the naval base would heighten surveillance efforts within the axis. The successful operation underscores the determination of the Nigerian Navy to combat illegal activities in the maritime domain, contributing to the broader goal of ensuring security and safeguarding economic interests in the region.