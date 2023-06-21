Navy Denies Chief Of Naval Staff Handover Dispute

The Nigerian Navy has rubbished a report stating that the outgoing Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral AZ Gambo has refused to hand over to the incoming Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral El Ogalla.

The Navy, in a statement signed by Commodore Ao Ayo-Vaughan, said, “The media reports are total lies, misleading and capable of spreading falsehood to unsuspecting members of the public. It is therefore necessary to put the record straight.

“Suffice to state that handing and taking over ceremony in the Nigerian Navy from inception is procedural. Upon the announcement of the change of the ‘Watch on d eck’, the outgoing CNS is expected to give detailed brief to the incoming CNS, tour key naval facilities and perform the ceremonial lowering of ensign. Accordingly, the programme of events leading to the formal handing and taking over ceremony has started to culminate at a public ceremony on Friday 23 June 2023 in line with the age-long naval tradition.

“Instructively, it is pertinent to mention that sister Services are also due to hand over as they have set aside specific dates for their handing and taking over ceremonies.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to discountenance the malicious publication and erroneous information as a figment of the reporter’s imagination.”