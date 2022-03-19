Navy Commends EFCC On Professionalism

The Base Operation Commanding Officer, Rear Admiral A.Ahmed of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Pathfinder, Rivers State, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for its professionalism and prompt response to issues concerning the fight against illegal oil bunkering and corruption within the zone.

He gave the commendation on Friday 18, 2022 when the Commander of EFCC Port Harcourt Zone, Assistant Commander of the EFCC1, Nwanneka Nwokike paid him a courtesy visit . According to him, the Commission has distinguished itself in the professional ways it is handling its jobs. “We run to EFCC because we believe that whatever we send, it is duly attended to”.

The Commander assured the EFCC of more support and cooperation from the Navy. “The Navy has been collaborating with the EFCC even more than the other agencies. I also promise to continue in the same way to ensure that justice is attained”. He appreciated the EFCC for coming and assured that the men and officers of Nigerian Navy will continue to work with the Commission especially in arrest and handover of suspects of economic crimes.

The Zonal Commander of the EFCC’s Port Harcourt Zone, Assistant Commander of the EFCC1, Nwanneka Nwokike in his remark, said that the essence of his visit to the Base was to strengthen the existing relationship between the two agencies and to introduce himself as he was recently deployed to Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Commission “I look forward to cementing the relationship between the EFCC and the Nigerian Navy and to further foster cooperation between both agencies. ” he said.