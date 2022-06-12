Navy Commends EFCC On Handling Of Illegal Oil Bunkering Cases

Base Commander of the Nigeria Navy Ship, NNS Victory, Calabar, Commander Ifeanyi Chidi Okpala has commended the EFCC for its professional handling of illegal oil bunkering cases.

He gave the commendation in Calabar, Cross River State on Thursday, June 9, 2022 when the Uyo Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Bawa Hamidu visited him in his office.

According to him, the Navy has always seen the EFCC as a better partner in the prosecution of maritime crimes. “We have handed quite a number of cases to you, and they have been diligently prosecuted. I truly prefer handing over arrested cases to the EFCC because I know and I’m convinced that I can go to sleep when I hand over maritime arrests to you”, he said.