NAUS Seeks EFCC’s Support In Eradicating Corruption In Universities

The Leadership of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) Bayero University Kano (BUK) branch today, January 25, 2023 sought the support of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in eradicating corruption in universities across the country.

Comrade Taye Tosin Joseph, Publicity Secretary of the BUK branch of the association made the appeal when he led executive members on a courtesy visit to the Zonal Commander of the Kano Command of the EFCC, Farouq Dogonndaji.

Tosin said the purpose of their visit was to seek the support of the Commission in checkmating corruption especially now that tuition fees had been increased in some Nigerian Universities.

According to him, NAUS is not against the increment, but their main concern is to ensure that the universities utilize the funds judiciously.

“We are here for a partnership, because we realize that there are a lot of things going on in our campuses. For instance, the increase of school fees; we are not against the increment but we want to know what they are using it for…we want them to be accountable. The same way you are after the politicians, we want you to take your crusade to our campuses”, he said.

The NAUS secretary also promised to work closely with the Commission to assist her investigation activities.

Tosin further informed the EFCC Commander that his association was organizing a workshop on the ills of vote buying and selling and extended invitation to him to attend as keynote speaker.

In his remarks, the Zonal Commander, Farouq Dogondaji assured the students that the EFCC’s doors were opened to stakeholders like NAUS for partnership.

‘’The functions of the EFCC is not only investigation and prosecution, there is a key function as enshrined in the Section 6 of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004 which mandates the Commission to carryout rigorous enlightenment campaign against economic and financial crimes”, he said

Dogondaji assured them of the Commission’s willingness to partner with NAUS in fighting corruption in the universities.