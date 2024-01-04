National Hospital Denies Transferring Zack Orji Out

The National Hospital Abuja has rubbished report(not by Concise News) that veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has been transferred to a private hospital.

The actor was last seen in a viral video showing him a critical condition on a hospital bed.

Reports later surfaced that he had been transferred from the National Hospital Abuja to a private hospital for better treatment.

Reacting, the hospital wrote in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Tayo Haastrup, said, “The attention of the National Hospital Abuja has been drawn to a publication insinuating that the Apex hospital referred the Nigerian Actor Zack Orji to a private hospital in Abuja.

“To set the record straight, the actor, who was brought in on New Year’s Eve and admitted to the intensive care unit, was stabilized by National Hospital Abuja and moved to the ENT ward. Later in the day, he was transferred to the orthopaedic ward, where our surgeons began preparing him for surgery.”