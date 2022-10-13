National Honour Indicates Itsekiri Recovery – Olu of Warri

Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has hailed the national award of Order of the Federal Republic, OFR, conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the monarch, the honour indicates the national recovery of the Itsekiri people in Nigeria.

Relieving the experience, he said: “It was very humbling because without going into too much detail, as I said, this award is God’s doing and I see the signposts, I see what God is trying to show us.

“He is giving us divine speed. He is giving us grace to recover; recover all that has been lost in terms of time, in terms of opportunity, in terms of resources, and by the grace of God, we will more than recover and I say this totally surrendered and submitted to Him because as a human being saying that is actually scary.

“It is daunting. How do you want to sustain this momentum? And it is only God and He will give me the wherewithal, the grace and the capacity to sustain this thing that He started.

"I do not receive this award for my person. It's actually not possible for me to just receive it for my person. Truly, this award is for the Itsekiri nation. As we declear edpublicly in August last year, I am only a vessel, and by the grace of God, He will use me as His vessel to make us all proud. He will use me as His vessel to elevate us to inspire us to encourage us."