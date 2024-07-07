National Grid Fully Restored After Partial Disturbance – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has said the national grid has been fully restored after it suffered a partial disturbance at about 15.09 hours on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The TCN said the system disturbance, which brings to three, the partial grid disturbances, with one total disturbance this year, is suspected to have been triggered by the unexpected tripping of three units of a power generating station, which suddenly removed 313MW from the grid, causing system instability that led to the loss of bulk supply to a section of the national grid.

This was disclosed in a statement signedby the GM, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Sunday.

According to the TCN statement, “Meanwhile, the System Operator reacted to the sudden drop in generation which led to a dip in frequency, by islanding a section of the grid which includes the Ibom Power Station through which the company continued to feed Uyo, Aba, Itu, Eket, Calabar e.t.c even when the other section of the grid had no supply.

“Also, the operators commenced grid restoration efforts immediately after the incident. At about 21.57 hours yesterday, the entire part of the grid that was affected by yesterday’s incident was successfully restored.”