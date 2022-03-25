National Convention: Senate Caucus Behind APC-CECPC -Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has pledged the support of the Senate Caucus of the All Progressives Congress to Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party.

This was shortly after a meeting with the chairman of the APC-CECPC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

The meeting held on Thursday ahead of the national convention of the party scheduled for Saturday.

Lawan wrote on Facebook, “Earlier today, I led the APC Senate Caucus to a meeting with the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee at the APC national Secretariat in Abuja.

“We were at the party secretariat to show solidarity to our party and the leadership of the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee. They have done so well.

“This Caretaker Committee that has been running our party, in our judgement has done so well and deserves our continuous and unreserved support, commitment, dedication and loyalty.

“We, as a party, feel that this is a moment that is so critical to the existence of APC in Nigeria. We need to get the convention right. We need to have a very successful, peaceful convention where we elect our leaders that will run the affairs of the party for the next four years.

“Therefore, every hand must be on deck and what we have done is to come and say our hands are available to be on deck as always.

“While speaking to journalists shortly after the meeting, I expressed optimism that most of the candidates for the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress(APC) on Saturday will emerge by consensus.

“The next two days are so important to us that we must get everything spot on that we don’t allow anyone to cause any problem.”