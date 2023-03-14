NASS Leadership Will Be Discussed After March 18 Elections – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the new leadership of the National Assembly will be determined after the March 18 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

Gbajabiamila also said the issue of zoning concerning the leadership had not been discussed yet.

The Speaker told Punch after a meeting of newly elected lawmakers and the All Progressives Congress at the State House in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila said, “On the issue of zoning, we did not talk about it because we’re not there yet. We have an election coming up this weekend. And we need to ensure everybody goes back home, roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty.

“I was in Lagos and I could not leave Lagos because I was campaigning for my party.

“We’re not there yet; we need to complete the victory before we start talking about the leadership of the National Assembly. The reason we didn’t discuss zoning is because we all agreed to tarry for a while until we finish the elections.”