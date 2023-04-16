Nasiu Idris Wins Kebbi Gov Election

The All Progressives Congress candidate, Nasiru Idris, has been declared as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Kebbi State.

Idris was declared the winner on Sunday by the Returning Officer for Kebbi State, Yusuf Saidu in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital

Idris polled a total of 409,225 votes to beat his close rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Maj-Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd.) who garnered 360,940 votes.

Declaring Idris the winner of the keenly contested poll, the Returning Officer said: “I, Professor Yusuf Saidu, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 Kebbi State Governorship Election held on the 15th day of April, 2023.

“That Idris Nasiru of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby the winner and is returned elected.”