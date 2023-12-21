Nasarawa Police to Clampdown on Vehicles With Covered Number Plates

Nasarawa State Police Command has warned against illegal covering of vehicle number plates, just as it vowed a clampdown on violators.

The warned was sounded by the Commissioner of Police, CP Shehu Nadada, who also directed operatives of the Command to go after vehicles with covered number plates.

The CP’s order is in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Ebetokun, on illegal covering of number plates.

The Commissioner of Police stated that the use of covered number plates is capable of misleading security personnel, adding that it gives easy passage to criminals.

According to a statement issued by the command, the CP directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police officers and Commanders of Tactical/operational units of the Command to ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the order.

While charging the officers to ensure the order is professionally enforced, he cautioned motorist in the state to desist from covering their number plates as Police operatives have been drafted to clampdown on the violators.

He further enjoined residents of the state to remain law-abiding citizens and cooperate with the police for better service delivery.