Napoli’s Struggles Continue With Frosinone Cup Humiliation

Four second-half Frosinone goals sent Serie A champions Napoli spiralling out of the Italian Cup in a 4-0 home defeat on Tuesday.

For the third consecutive season Napoli have fallen at the round of 16 stage in the domestic cup, after defeats to Fiorentina after extra time in 2022 and on penalties to Cremonese last year.

This time out, goals in normal time from Enzo Barrenechea, Giuseppe Caso, Walid Cheddira and Abdou Harroui eliminated Walter Mazzarri’s side in embarrassing circumstances.

The decisive moments in the match came one minute after stars Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were sent on to try and find a breakthrough for the hosts.

But instead, it was Serie A’s 13th-placed side Frosinone who broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when Barrenechea looped a near-post header from a corner over a helpless Pierluigi Gollini.

Five minutes later, the visitors all but booked their place in the last eight when a counter saw Caso race away from the defence following a misplaced Napoli backpass and slip his right-footed finish past the ‘keeper.

A bad night turned into a chastening one for Napoli, who were playing their first cup match after entering at the last 16 stage, when Cheddira converted a penalty one minute into injury time.

This was followed up four minutes later by a fourth for the delirious visitors after Harroui was given plenty of time and space to receive a pass and stroke the ball into the back of the net.

On Wednesday, holders Inter Milan will begin their quest for three Italian Cup titles in a row when they host Bologna in the last 16.

AFP