Napoli On Bayern’s Level, Says Eintracht Coach Glasner

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner said Wednesday that Napoli are on the same level as Bayern Munich after his team were knocked out of the Champions League by Serie A’s runaway leaders.

Napoli cruised to a 5-0 aggregate victory to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history and Glasner said the Italians could be compared to European powerhouses Bayern.

“Napoli will win the Scudetto after more than 30 years, they’re incredibly solid defensively, they’ve got the best defence in Serie A,” said Glasner.

“I can’t make any comparisons with the Premier League but they are top class, like Bayern Munich.”

Napoli could be paired with Bayern in the draw for the last eight, which will take place on Friday in Nyon.

AFP