Napoli Offer Osimhen N8.4bn Salary

Following prolonged negotiations between Napoli and the agent of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, it has been reported that an agreement has been reached. The striker is now poised to sign a new contract with the reigning Serie A champions.

Napoli’s head coach, Rudi Garcia, recently confirmed the news, putting an end to speculation about Osimhen’s future. Garcia expressed his desire for Osimhen’s happiness and highlighted the considerable efforts made by both the club and the player’s representatives. He emphasized Osimhen’s importance as a driving force for the team, relying on his goal-scoring prowess.

The details, as outlined by the Italian publication Football-Italia on Saturday, reveal that Osimhen is being offered a three-year contract extension. This extension includes a release clause set at €150 million and an annual salary of €10 million (equivalent to N8.4 billion). The contract extension is expected to run until June 2027, with Osimhen’s wages skyrocketing from his current €5.5 million per season. The new deal encompasses bonuses and a share of his image rights.

The release clause will be set at two different levels: one for clubs outside of Italy and a distinct one for the Saudi Pro League, amounting to €150 million.

Osimhen played a pivotal role in helping Napoli secure the Serie A title after a 33-year gap. Additionally, he became the first African to claim the Capocannoniere (Serie A Top Scorer Award). His achievements included breaking a 14-year jinx by becoming the first player since Zlatan Ibrahimovic to clinch both the Scudetto and the Capocannoniere awards in the same season.

Despite significant interest from renowned European clubs such as Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea, as well as Saudi Pro League sides like Al-Hilal, Osimhen’s commitment to Napoli remained unwavering. Al-Hilal made two bids for Osimhen and presented a lucrative salary package that would have established him as the highest-earning African footballer in history. However, both Osimhen and President Aurelio De Laurentiis remained focused on continuing their collaboration at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen continued to demonstrate his prowess on the field, recently scoring in Napoli’s 2-0 victory against Apollon Limassol during a friendly match on Friday.