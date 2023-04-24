Sports

Napoli Moves Past Juventus, On Brink Of Title

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
Napoli
Napoli

Giacomo Raspadori fired Napoli to the brink of their first Serie A title in over three decades on Sunday with the stoppage time winner in a dramatic 1-0 triumph at Juventus.

Italy international Raspadori lashed home a brilliant volley in the 92nd minute to push Napoli 17 points ahead of Lazio, who lost at home to Torino on Saturday.

Raspadori’s winner means that Napoli can win Serie A for the first time since 1990 next weekend if they beat Salernitana and Lazio fail to win at Inter Milan.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago

Related Articles

Carlos Alcaraz

‘I’m Not Nadal’s Replacement,’ Says Alcaraz

7 hours ago

Marseille Reclaim Second After Late Lyon Own Goal

7 hours ago
Lukaku

Lukaku Secures Inter Win Against Emporio

22 hours ago
Mahrez

Mahrez Treble Fires Man City Into FA Cup Final

1 day ago