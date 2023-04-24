Napoli Moves Past Juventus, On Brink Of Title

Giacomo Raspadori fired Napoli to the brink of their first Serie A title in over three decades on Sunday with the stoppage time winner in a dramatic 1-0 triumph at Juventus.

Italy international Raspadori lashed home a brilliant volley in the 92nd minute to push Napoli 17 points ahead of Lazio, who lost at home to Torino on Saturday.

Raspadori’s winner means that Napoli can win Serie A for the first time since 1990 next weekend if they beat Salernitana and Lazio fail to win at Inter Milan.