Napoli Hero Reveals Clubs Osimhen Interested In

Salvatore Bagni, a revered figure in Napoli’s history, has recently disclosed Victor Osimhen’s preferred destinations for a potential summer transfer. According to Bagni, the prolific striker has expressed a keen interest in joining either Liverpool or Chelsea.

Osimhen’s impressive performances for Napoli have inevitably garnered attention from several prominent European clubs, with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain all reportedly vying for his signature.

However, Bagni contends that Osimhen’s primary choices would be either Manchester United or Real Madrid, should he opt to leave Napoli.

“Victor Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there,” Bagni said while speaking to Si Gonfia la Rite (via Tutto Napoli). “The same thing with Germany.

“He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play the Champions League.

“Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams.”