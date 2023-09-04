Napoli Coach Unimpressed With Osimhen Performance Against Lazio

Rudi Garcia, the manager of Napoli, has voiced his disappointment with Victor Osimhen’s display in the team’s loss to Lazio over the weekend.

Napoli, the Serie A champions, faced their first defeat of the season, falling 2-1 against Mauricio Sarri’s squad at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Although Osimhen had scored three times in Napoli’s last two league matches, he couldn’t find the net in this game.

Garcia did praise Osimhen’s strong first-half performance but noted that he didn’t meet expectations in the second half.

“He (Osimhen) also dropped off in the second half, in the first he didn’t have any sensational opportunities.

“He is always a burden for the opposing defense, he creates spaces for others. We had opportunities, ambitions, and we were aggressive. But in the second half, none of my players were up to the team’s standards,” Garcia was quoted by Tutto Napoli.