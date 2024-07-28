Napoli Admits Mistake in Retaining Osimhen

Napoli’s director, Mauro Moliso, has admitted that the club erred by not selling Victor Osimhen last summer, despite significant interest in the striker following his stellar 2022/23 season.

Osimhen, 25, netted 26 goals in 32 league appearances, playing a crucial role in securing the Scudetto for Napoli. His impressive performance attracted attention from numerous clubs, including a notable bid from Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli, which he declined.

Despite the interest, Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli in December, featuring a hefty €130 million release clause. This substantial clause has since deterred potential buyers, leaving Osimhen’s future with the club uncertain.

Moliso acknowledged that Napoli might have missed a strategic opportunity by not capitalizing on Osimhen’s high market value last summer.

“We made some mistakes in Osimhen’s management. I arrived in Naples in mid-July and I knew that there had been a very high offer from one of the biggest teams in Europe. In hindsight, we are all good, but perhaps we could have sold him,” he told Sportitalia via Corriere dello Sport.