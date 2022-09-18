NAOWA President Visits NDLEA

As part of efforts to ensure the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) continue to assist the needy and vulnerable groups, the President NAOWA, Mrs Salamatu F Yahaya on 17 September 2022 led members of NAOWA to the Headquarters of the National Drug law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd) OFR

Mrs Yahaya in her remarks outlined the objectives and activities of NAOWA and lauded the giant strives of the Chairman NDLEA in tackling the scourge of drugs, substance abuse and trafficking in the country. Mrs Yahaya further stated that, the visit was to seek for collaboration with NDLEA in the areas of counseling measures, early detection and other effective means of drugs and substance abuse eradication.

Responding, the Chairman/ Chief Executive NDLEA appreciated the NAOWA President for the visit and assured of NDLEA’s collaboration in the eradication of drugs and substance abuse through trainings and advocacy programmes. He stated that, drug abuse does not discriminate and emphasized on the need for drug integrity test to be done before marriages and other social contracts like employment.

Brig Gen Buba (rtd) said, NDLEA has 24 hours toll-free counseling centres via 080010203040 and enjoined the public to make use of the centres. He also urged the Nigerian public to request the for the results of drug integrity test before marriages and other social contracts such as employment, recruitment etc. He applauded the dynamic leadership of Mrs Salamatu F Yahaya and NAOWA activities in general.

Highlights of the visit include: decoration of NDLEA insignia on the NAOWA President and recognition as an Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), presentation of souvenirs and group photographs.