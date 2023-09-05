NANS Warns DSS Against Infringing On Protest Rights

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a stern warning to the Department of State Services (DSS), cautioning against any actions that might obstruct students from exercising their fundamental right to protest, a universally recognized human right.

The statement comes in response to recent remarks made by the DSS, which alleged that certain politicians were mobilizing student leaders to participate in violent protests against the Federal Government, particularly regarding socioeconomic issues.

According to Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson for the security agency, “Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilizing unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action.”

Report last week had it that a group known as the Student Solidarity Group Against Fee Hike had announced plans to stage a protest against fee hikes at the University of Lagos on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

In response to these developments, Giwa Temitope, the National Public Relations Officer of NANS, expressed support for the impending protest.

In a statement, Temitope confirmed that the student body intends to participate in the protest at the University of Lagos and urged the DSS to refrain from any actions that might infringe on the rights of students.

Giwa said, “It is quite embarrassing that the DSS has derailed to become the propaganda arm of the Federal Government, thereby, raising false alarms and even interfering in affairs that do not in any way relate to their line of profession.

“As an association, we maintain that we are not satisfied with how the Nigerian society is being run, most especially, as regards arbitrary fee increment across our tertiary institutions, with the University of Lagos being a model.”

NANS said the failure of the UNILAG management to honour the agreement reached at the meeting with student leaders on August 2, “forced the student body to fix a date of action at the university for September 6 and the protest will hold till the management reverses the hike.

“Students are therefore enjoined to come out en masse and join the protest for the immediate reversal of fee at the University of Lagos.”