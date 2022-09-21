NANS Kicks As Court Orders ASUU To End Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has rejected the court judgement directing the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to end its strike action.

NANS National spokesperson, Giwa Yisa Temitope, in a statement on Wednesday, said the “judgement betrays equity.”

Part of the statement read, “Ordinarily, the Federal Government is not meant to have dragged ASUU to court. But, the fact that they had to drag ASUU to court is a signal that this government cannot handle crisis. And, we want to state categorically that the court cannot force members of ASUU back to lecture theatres.

“And, as it stands today, with that court judgment, we maintain that the court has not resolved the problem and we reject the judgment in strong terms. The court could have said that the Federal Government should go and pay rather than say that lecturers who are on strike should go back to classrooms.

“The only remedy to this strike action is for the Federal Government to accede to the demands of ASUU which the government willingly entered into with them and properly fund education.”