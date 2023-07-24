News

Namadi Appoints Yusuf Adamu, Abba Tukur Over Radio Jigawa, JTV

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
9

Governor Malam Umar Namadi has approved the appointment of Yusuf Adamu Babura as new Managing Director, Jigawa State Radio Corporation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

A veteran Journalist, the new Managing Director has been a professional Broadcaster, worked with Radio Nigeria Kaduna and also served as Special Assistant on Radio to the Governor from 2019 to May 2023.

Similarly, the Governor has also approved the appointment of Abba Muhammad Tukur as the new Managing Director of Jigawa State Television JTV.

Until his appointment, Abba Tukur was Manager Commercial of the Jigawa State Television JTV.

The statement said the appointment of the appointees is based on merit, competence and personal integrity.

Malam Bala Ibrahim, urged the appointees to work diligently for sound execution of the present administration’s policies and programmes.

The appointments take immediate effect.

