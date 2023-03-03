Naira Redesign: The Court Still Remains The Last Hope

The judgment of the Supreme Court delivered today on the arbitrary and capricious redesigning of Naira notes is a

courageous confirmation of the sanctity of the rule of law and due process, in a democracy. It is a soothing relief from the hardship that Nigerians have been subjected to, over the past few weeks, on account of this rather thoughtless policy.

The court should always be the platform for the resolution of all disputes by all aggrieved persons. I salute the sagacity and courage of the justices of the Supreme Court for rising up to rescue Nigerians from the pangs of death, frustration and looming economic recession.

As there is no room for further appeal against the judgment of the Supreme Court, I urge the President to immediately direct the Central Bank of Nigeria to comply fully with the judgment of the Supreme Court, as stated under section 287(1) of the Constitution and allow ALL the N200, N500 and N1000 old Naira notes to be circulating along with the Naira new notes till December 31, 2023.

Across all our land today, there will joy in many homes, businesses will bounce back and Nigerians will find cause to celebrate their freedom from all forms of dictatorship and arbitrariness.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

03/03/2023