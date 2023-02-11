Naira Redesign Reduced Kidnappings – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria has reduced kidnappings in the country.

He also stated that despite the complaints about the hardship it brought, the policy also has positive effect.

Malami, who spoke on Radio Nigeria 7Kaduna, said the positive effect will be made known to the Supreme Court which recently ruled in favour of three states who kicked against the policy.

Reacting to the ruling on Friday, Malami said, “I told you the case is still in court, we will obey the court order but we also have right to explain to court the positive sides of the policy.

“If you see the negative side of it, you have to see the positive sides. If these governors told the court the hardships been experienced as a result of the policy, there are also some problems that the policy is solving.

“I gave you example of insecurity. Immediately this policy was introduced, the rampant kidnapping has drastically reduced. It also reduced rate of corruption, therefore we have right to go and explain to court these positive sides.

“The court gave order without listening to government side but it fixed 15 February to hear from the government.

“Everybody knows part of the reasons Nigerians elected President Muhammadu Buhari is to fight corruption, insecurity and boost economy. The policy was introduced considering these and we will ask court to look at both sides of it.