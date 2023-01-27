Naira Notes: Bank CEOs Back Call For Deadline Extension

Chief Executive Officers of Commercial Banks in Nigeria have backed the call for extension of deadline for the use of old naira notes.

Recall that the House of Representatives had urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the January 31 deadline for the return of old naira notes following the availability of newly designed notes.

Reacting, the bank CEOs gave their support for the call at a meeting with the house ad hoc committee on Banking and Other financial issues on Thursday in Abuja.

More to follow…