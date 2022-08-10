Naira Marley To Donate One Billion For 2023 Election

Singer, Naira Marley, on Wednesday, has pledged to donate one billion Naira towards the 2023 election.

He, however, stated that he didn’t know the political party that will benefit from the gesture.

This is as he asked his followers to state the political party that they are rooting for.

He tweeted, “I wanna donate 1 billion Naira for 2023 election but what party are we voting for?”

Some of his followers have been responding to his tweets. Big Shaq said, “Oga your net worth no reach like that gan.”

Popular Twitter critic, Daniel Regha added his two cents saying, “Naira Marley u don’t have a billion, u are not that wealthy, & it’s advisable u tread carefully since u are still being watched by the EFCC; Having said that, the 2023 elections isn’t a joke, Nigerians are literally fighting for their lives right now so don’t chase clout with it.”

Another tweep, Jojo said, “I am sure you have people around you that really need that money. You can give them, and maybe they will be glad you did and advise them to vote (for) competence and a working Nigeria.”