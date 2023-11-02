Naira Marley Put Illicit Substance in My Children’s Food – Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo, a prominent Nollywood actress, has leveled fresh accusations against singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

Iyabo Ojo claims that the Marlian Music boss tampered with her children’s food and drinks during a visit to his residence, allegedly sprinkling illicit substances.

Iyabo Ojo asserts that there were eyewitnesses present when the incident occurred.

Her accusations come amid a backdrop of demands for justice for Mohbad, who tragically passed away following allegations of bullying by Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry.

In the video on social media, Iyabo Ojo said, “Is it that same Naira Marley that I was thinking he is a sensible person? Even my children go to his house and he would be giving them drugs to take. He put it in their food and drink. Is it that kind of person you want me to support?

“The Naira Marley and Sam Larry that you’re supporting have plenty cases to answer. When my children go to his house, he spiced their drink with drugs, which two or three people have testified that they were there.”