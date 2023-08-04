Naira Is Our National Identity, Don’t Spray It – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a cautionary advisory to the general public, urging them to refrain from engaging in activities such as spraying, vending, damaging, or counterfeiting the Nigerian Naira currency.

The apex bank reassured the public of its commitment to ensuring the continuous availability of the currency for smooth transactions.

Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, the Director of the Corporate Communications Department at the central bank, conveyed this message during the CBN Fair held in Lokoja on Thursday.

He emphasized the importance of regarding the Naira as a significant emblem of national identity and appealed to citizens to take responsibility in treating it with respect and maintaining its cleanliness.