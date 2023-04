Rapper Victor Odu, popularly known as Vic O, has decried the insecurity in the country after he was robbed.

In a post on his Instagram page early Saturday, Vic O revealed that he was robbed and almost all his belongings were taken from him.

He wrote, “Damn. I just got robbed. They took almost everything from me. This Naija isn’t safe o.”

The rapper, however, did not give information on the location of the robbery attack.