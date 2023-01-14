NAHCON, State Pilgrims Welfare Boards Vow Improved Service Delivery

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), States Pilgrims Welfare Boards and private Hajj and Umrah companies have pledged increase collaboration to ensure improved service delivery to Nigerian Pilgrims.

The three said that as stakeholders, they have the responsibility to make sure Nigerian Pilgrims have value for money during the forthcoming Hajj.

Rising from a meeting held separately with NAHCON at the Ummul Jud, Office of the Commission in Makkah Saudi Arabia on Friday,the Chief Executives of States” Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies/Commissions and their private tour operators counterpart acknowledged the need to close ranks for the benefit of pilgrims..

The meeting which was presided over by the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan had in attendance the Commissioners in charge of Policy Personnel Management and Finance (PPMF), Alh Nura Hassan Yakassai, Operations Licensing and Inspectorate, Alh. Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and Planning Research Statistics Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleman Momoh, Board Members as well as the leadership of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operations of Nigeria (AHUON).

The meeting agreed to work in concert and to re dedicate themselves to achieving greater success in the 2023 Hajj, especially in the area of improved service and well being of the pilgrims.

Earlier the NAHCON”s Chairman appealed for support and cooperation of the stakeholders, stressing that the restoration of the Hajj allocation to the pre-covid era of 95,000 to Nigeria made it imperative for all to work together in the interest of pilgrims.

According to him “We are happy for the return of our allocation. At the same time it is a moral burden for us to justify the allocation through efficient management system and improved service to our pilgrims.. Therefore,we need to work as a team to achieve these goals. We have to stick together to go through the process.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Abubakar Adamu Bulkachuwa said the timely release of general guidelines and signing of Memorandum of Understanding MOU has removed the undue pressure on the Hajj industry unlike last year.. “We won’t have any excuse for failure. NAHCON will be put to test. Hopefully ,the necessary Information has been released by Saudi Arabia, it is now left for us to put our acts together”.

We expect states to braze up for the exercise and to help the Hajj Commission in the interest of Nigerian Pilgrim’s” adding that the legislature will continue to give maximum support to NAHCON to ensure that this year’s Hajj would be one to be remembered as remarkable for a very long time.

In his remarks, the Consul – General of Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah, Ambassador Mansur Abdulkareem, emphasised the importance of pilgrims education and enlightenment and urged the State pilgrims welfare boards to give priority to pilgrims education..” Lets stick by the wordings of Memorandum of Understanding we signed” ,he said.

In his remarks, the Executive secretary of Niger State pilgrims welfare board,Alh Umar Makun said the decision taken is a demonstration of the oneness and unity between NAHCON and the States. ” I want to inform the general public that we are working as a team. We have no excuse now as we are starting early. All hands must be on deck. Anyone of our members that is appointed in the Committee must be ready to do Justice to the assignment given. We have to join hands with NAHCON to ensure the improved service delivery to our Pilgrims”