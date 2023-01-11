NAHCON, Indonesian Partner On 2023 Hajj.

Ahead of the preparation for 2023 Hajj,the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is exploring a partnership arrangement with the Indonesian Hajj Mission to develop and strengthen the Information technology and financing for enhanced service delivery during this year’s Hajj.

The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, who led the delegation to the meeting said that ICT and Hajj funding are crucial to the success of any Hajj arrangement and therefore need to be pursued and strengthened.

For us to ensure the health and wellbeing of Nigerian Pilgrims, we don’t have alternative but to seek for sustenance of our ICT programs from the world best, in order to ensure better service delivery”.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing 4 day Hajj and Umrah Expo at the Super Dome Centre in Jeddah in which over 400 participants are in attendance is to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Alhaji Zikrullah expressed optimism that the partnership arrangement would impact positively on the outcome of 2023 Hajj. He said” I look forward to a robust relationship between our two organisations,which I believe if discharged diligently, will benefit the Nigerian Pilgrims as well as enable us to achieve successful Hajj outings”

In his remarks, the leader of Badun Langella Kenangan Hajj (BPKH), Foodlul Imansyah, emphasized the crucial place the ICT and funding plays in the success of Hajj and Umrah and advised NAHCON to ensure the digitalisation of it’s operations in the interest of the pilgrims as well as the nation.

He therefore expressed his delight and support for the partnership which he said would help to cement the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The NAHCON Delegation also includes the Commissioner for Policy, Personnel Management and Finance (PPMF), Alh Nura Hassan Yakassai, Commissioner, Operations,Licensing,inspectorate and Tour operators, Alh Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Commissioner, Planning, Research Statistics Information and Library services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleman Mommoh, board members and some staff of the Commission.