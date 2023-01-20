NAHCON Assures GACA On Smooth Hajj 2023

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has assured Nigerian Pilgrims of a hitch free 2023 Hajj operations.

The Commission gave the commitment during it’s visit to the head office of the General Authority on Civil Aviation GACA in Jeddah on Thursday.

The Chairman /CEO of NAHCON, Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, while expressing his appreciation to the Authority for it’s support during last year’s Hajj, restated it’s commitment to make the 2023 Hajj a smooth and easy one.” Let me put on record my profound gratitude to the Authority for it’s understanding and support during last year’s Hajj and to assure you that with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding MOU very early, we will do everything to make sure that the 2023 Hajj will record a resounding success.”

“We are ready to organise excellent and successful Hajj. We are indeed committed to achieve that. Now that we have ample time and opportunities to plan and diligently screen the airlines, there won’t be room for complaint and excuses.”, he added.

In his response the GACA’s General Manager on Hajj Operations, Engineer Nazim Pazhair commended NAHCON for it’s unwavering commitment to uplifting the welfare and service delivery to Nigerian Pilgrims.

According to him” we value the role of NAHCON in Hajj management and we are happy that Nigeria has gotten back its allocation of 95,000. We hope that the Commission will quicklyl conclude it’s screening proceedure, so that we can begin the preparation of slots and schedule for the airlines.. We are looking forward to a better working relationship during the Hajj operations” .

Engr Nazim therefore emphasized the need for the two organisations to collaborate with a view to making this year’s Hajj successful, adding ” we have obligations to pilgrims all over the world and we want all of them to perform Hajj with ease and comfort. It is therefore important for both of us to work with unity of purpose so that the pilgrims can obtain Hajj Mabrur.”

Those on the entourage of the Chairman’s visit included the Nigeria Consul-General to Saudi Arabia, Amb Mansur Abdulkareem, the Commissioners in Charge of Operations Licensing and Inspectorate, Alh Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Policy, Personnel Management and Finance PPMF, Alh Nura Hassan Yakassai, Commissioner Planning, Research Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleman Momoh, representatives of the Forum of Chairmen/Secretaries, President of AHUON, Alh Yahaya Nasidi, the Secretary of the Commission, Dr Abdullah Kotangora,and some staff of the Commission.

In related development,the Commission has sealed deal with the Car syndicate with the signing of Agreement by the Chairman/ CEO.