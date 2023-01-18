Nagelsmann Wants End To Bayern’s Search For Goalkeeper

Julian Nagelsmann, the head coach of Bayern Munich, expressed hope on Wednesday that the Bundesliga’s top team would quickly determine how to replace the injured Manuel Neuer, even if it meant forgoing the acquisition of a new goalkeeper.

Nagelsmann stated that the story surrounding injured captain Neuer should not “carry on forever.”

“We would like to have a decision, in either direction,” Nagelsmann told a press conference ahead of Bayern’s return to action at RB Leipzig on Friday.

“At some point you need calm in the (goalkeeping) position.”

Nagelsmann said there had been “no contact” between him and Bayern’s main transfer target, Borussia Moenchengladbach stopper Yann Sommer.

“(The club) are always working on ways to strengthen the squad — and that’s the case now as well,” he added.

“I’m always relaxed when it comes to transfers. It’s not always just two parties that need to be satisfied.”

In order to let Swiss international Sommer to transfer to Bayern, it was thought that Gladbach were close to acquiring Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, according to German media on Wednesday.

Following a skiing accident in December that resulted in him fracturing his leg, the 36-year-old Neuer was declared ineligible for the rest of the season.

The resurgent Leipzig, who have won 11 and drawn two of their last 13 games and are unbeaten at home in the league this year, will need to be ready, according to Nagelsmann.

“Leipzig are one of the main competitors for the championship. They’re in a good mood under (coach) Marco Rose, they’re the best team with us in terms of points, and they’ve been unbeaten for ages,” Nagelsmann said.

“They are good with dead-ball situations… and the danger of counter-attacking is extremely high because they have a good structure in positioning.”

In their quest for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga championship, Bayern leads second-placed Freiburg by four points, with Leipzig finishing third and two points behind them.

“If we win the game: a nine-point lead (over Leipzig) would be a good cushion,” said Nagelsmann, who joined Bayern from Leipzig in 2021.

“If we should lose, it’s very exciting again and then we’re under more pressure to act in the Bundesliga than if we were to win. So it’s an important game.”