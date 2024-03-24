Nagelsmann Hails Kroos for Germany’s Victory Over France

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann set out with a clear goal upon assuming the helm of the German national team: to reintegrate Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos into the squad.

His mission bore fruit as Kroos played a pivotal role in Germany’s impressive 2-0 triumph over France on Saturday.

The match showcased Kroos as one of the standout performers, with his assist to Florian Wirtz just seven seconds into the game serving as a resounding declaration — Kroos has returned to the international stage with renewed vigor.

“Unbelievable, to be honest. With the ball, we all know that he is an extraordinary player. But also how he got involved in duels. The areas that he was criticized for in the past. He worked incredibly hard and was defensively stable. What I like is that you can’t tell he’s a very successful player — he’s quite a normal guy and integrates into the group. That’s very good,” Nagelsmann said