NAFOWA Walks to Mark 2023 Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In a bid to shed light on the alarming prevalence of breast cancer and the importance of early detection, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), led by National President Architect (Mrs) Rakiya Abubakar, organized a comprehensive health talk, walk, and free cancer screening event in Abuja today.

This was disclosed 8n a statement signed by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information.

With the theme “Routine Checkup, a Panacea for Early Detection,” the event aimed to raise awareness about the devastating impact of breast cancer on women’s lives. Architect (Mrs) Rakiya Abubakar revealed sobering statistics from the World Health Organization, indicating that Nigeria witnessed approximately 78,899 cancer-related deaths in 2020 alone, with breast and cervical cancers accounting for over 40% of these fatalities.

During her address, Mrs. Abubakar emphasized the urgency of early detection in improving cancer patient survival rates. She explained that when cancer is detected in its localized stage, patients have a significantly higher chance of recovery. NAFOWA, she stated, was committed to spreading awareness and fostering routine checkups across barracks and communities.

Furthermore, Mrs. Abubakar announced that free cancer screenings for Air Force personnel’s wives and a 50% discount for others would be available from October 9th to 17th, 2023, at the NAFOWA Cancer Screening Centre, located at NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja.

Dame Paulen Tallen, the former Minister of Women Affairs and Special Guest of Honour, praised NAFOWA’s efforts in organizing the Breast Cancer Awareness Lecture and Walk. She stressed the significance of routine medical checkups in early detection, not only for cancer but also for other ailments that disproportionately affect women.

NAFOWA has consistently championed the well-being of women, youth, and children. Since its establishment in 2008, the NAFOWA Cancer Screening Centre has played a pivotal role in detecting breast cancer at an early stage among women.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the need to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early screenings, ultimately contributing to saving lives in Nigeria.