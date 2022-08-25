NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Brown Henna From India

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control advised Nigerians not to make use of the banned brown henna produced by India’s Royal Topline Exim Inc.

The Agency said the brown henna could cause allergic skin reactions, cancer, and possible fertility problems for women.

It said the alert was based on safety information gotten from the European Rapid Alert System for dangerous non-food products.

This was shared on its website with No. 0037/2022 signed by NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye

The statement partly read, “The product contains Toluene-2,5-Diamine, 5-Amino-o-cresol, p-aminophenol and p-phenylenediamine (PPD) (measured values: 0.2%, 0.8%, 4.1% and 2.7%, respectively) with an insufficient coupling agent.

“Toluene-2,5-Diamine, 5-Amino-o-cresol, and uncoupled p-aminopohenol and PPD are extreme skin sensitizers and can trigger allergic contact dermatitis.

“Furthermore, Toluene-2,5-Diamine may cause cancer, is mutagenic and might affect fertility”.