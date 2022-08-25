Headline

NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Brown Henna From India

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
31
NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye
NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control advised Nigerians not to make use of the banned brown henna produced by India’s Royal Topline Exim Inc.

The Agency said the brown henna could cause allergic skin reactions, cancer, and possible fertility problems for women.

It said the alert was based on safety information gotten from the European Rapid Alert System for dangerous non-food products.

This was shared on its website with No. 0037/2022 signed by NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye

The statement partly read, “The product contains Toluene-2,5-Diamine, 5-Amino-o-cresol, p-aminophenol and p-phenylenediamine (PPD) (measured values: 0.2%, 0.8%, 4.1% and 2.7%, respectively) with an insufficient coupling agent.

“Toluene-2,5-Diamine, 5-Amino-o-cresol, and uncoupled p-aminopohenol and PPD are extreme skin sensitizers and can trigger allergic contact dermatitis.

“Furthermore, Toluene-2,5-Diamine may cause cancer, is mutagenic and might affect fertility”.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
31

Related Articles

Muslim-muslim Ticket Designed To Kill, Oppress Northern Christians – Babachir

6 hours ago

FG’ll Treat Criminals With Langiage They Understand – Minister

7 hours ago
Peter Obi, Atiku, Masari

Katsina Citizens Don’t Know Obi, Atiku Vetran Loser – Masari

7 hours ago
Aminu Masari

Tinubu Is Nigeria’s Next President – Masari

7 hours ago