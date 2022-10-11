News

NAFDAC Warns Against Impostors On Social Media

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
16
NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye
NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye

Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, has warned against using her social media accounts – Facebook and LinkedIn – to ask for money in exchange for employment and other favours.

Adeyeye made this known at a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The NAFDAC boss said the agency will never request gratification to carry out its mandate.

“This is a security breach. NAFDAC and the DG will never request gratification to carry out its mandate.

“As a result of this, the social media account of the DG will no longer be in use until further notice.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to exercise due caution and report such activity to the EFCC (+2348093322644) or the Department of State Services (+2349153391309) in Nigeria. For international, call UK Interpol (+447971153192) or US Federal Bureau of Investigation (+18002255324).”

