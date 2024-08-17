NAFDAC Uncovers Illegal Alcohol Production Factory in Lagos Island

The National Agency for Food and Drug Control, NAFDAC, has uncovered an illegal facility producing various alcoholic beverages in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

A statement released by the agency says after thorough surveillance, the officers discovered that several packing stores and rooms in the Oke-Arin market had been converted into makeshift factories where different brands of alcoholic drinks were being produced, packaged, and distributed in the open market.

‘’During the raid, over 2,000 cartons of empty bottles and already packaged drinks were seized, along with a mini plastic mixing tank, an improvised filter, and various packaging materials. Three suspects, identified as Mr Ikenna Daniel Ndeka, Mr Innocent Chike, and Mr Chukwu John, were arrested in connection with the illegal operation.” the statement read

The agency adds that the estimated street value of the seized items at N200 million. It urged the public to remain vigilant, especially when purchasing alcoholic beverages.

An investigation is ongoing and the suspects will face prosecution upon its conclusion.