NAFDAC To Investigate Presence Of Carcinogenic Compounds In Instant Noodles

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stated its commitment to safeguarding the health of the public despite the recent caution on Indomie Noodles. NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, assured the public that the regulatory body is taking swift actions to carry out random sampling and analysis of Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) to detect the presence of ethylene oxide. The recall of Indomie instant noodles (Special Chicken flavour) by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities is due to the alleged presence of ethylene oxide, a compound associated with an increased risk of cancer.

Prof Adeyeye added that the investigation would be extended to other brands of instant noodles offered for sale in the Nigerian market to detect whether such carcinogenic compounds are present. She further urged Nigerians to be cautious in the consumption of instant noodles until the regulatory agency concludes its investigation.

The Director-General emphasized that NAFDAC remains a responsible and responsive regulator, and the agency would not relent in its efforts to ensure that Nigerians consume only safe and wholesome food products. She added that NAFDAC is committed to maintaining a high level of surveillance of food products in the country.

The recall of Indomie noodles is a reminder of the importance of food safety in Nigeria. Nigerians are urged to ensure that food products are thoroughly checked and verified for safety before consumption. In addition, manufacturers are encouraged to maintain high standards of food safety in the production and distribution of food products in Nigeria.

“We use this medium to assure the public that thorough investigation of the products will be conducted both at the factory and market levels and our findings will be communicated.

“The public is also hereby informed that the implicated Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ is not registered by NAFDAC for sale in Nigeria.

“It is important to mention that noodles are on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of Nigeria and is therefore not permitted for importation to Nigeria.

“Further, the Indomie instant noodles products (and other brands of noodles) registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market are manufactured in Nigeria and are only granted NAFDAC registration status.

“A strict regulatory regime covering all aspects of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) are placed on all these product manufactured in Nigeria.

“The Ports Inspection Directorate (PID) is also on heightened alert to guard against importation of the implicated product into Nigeria.

“NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the agency is proactive and remains alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public,” Adeyeye stressed