Headline

NAFDAC Probes Plantain Chips Fried With Oil Adulterated with Polythene

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
68
NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye
NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has said it will carry out investigation to ascertain a claim of plantain chips being fried with adulterated polythene.
·
This followed a viral social media post with the allegation.

In a statement on Saturday, the Agency emphasised its commitment to a science-based approach and responsible regulation, adding that it “will conduct necessary laboratory investigations to ascertain the validity of the claim.”

“While the post lacks details such as the observed date and geographical location, NAFDAC urges the public to remain vigilant consumers of regulated food products.

“Consumers are advised to purchase from reputable sources, check for the NAFDAC Registration Number on the product label, be cautious of suspicious packaging, and avoid products with objectionable smells or colours.

“NAFDAC remains dedicated to its responsibility of ensuring the safety and quality of food products, and further updates on the investigation will be provided to the public,” the statememt concluded.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
68

Related Articles

Police

Police Arrest 16 Notorious Kidnappers, Three Behind Menace in Abuja

5 hours ago

Shettima Returns from Davos with Pledges for African Economic Advancement

15 hours ago
Yusuf Tuggar

Nigeria Advocates for UN Security Council Reform at Davos Panel

15 hours ago

FG to Consider Shell’s Onshore Assets Divestment Agreement

15 hours ago