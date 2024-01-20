NAFDAC Probes Plantain Chips Fried With Oil Adulterated with Polythene

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has said it will carry out investigation to ascertain a claim of plantain chips being fried with adulterated polythene.

·

This followed a viral social media post with the allegation.

In a statement on Saturday, the Agency emphasised its commitment to a science-based approach and responsible regulation, adding that it “will conduct necessary laboratory investigations to ascertain the validity of the claim.”

“While the post lacks details such as the observed date and geographical location, NAFDAC urges the public to remain vigilant consumers of regulated food products.

“Consumers are advised to purchase from reputable sources, check for the NAFDAC Registration Number on the product label, be cautious of suspicious packaging, and avoid products with objectionable smells or colours.

“NAFDAC remains dedicated to its responsibility of ensuring the safety and quality of food products, and further updates on the investigation will be provided to the public,” the statememt concluded.